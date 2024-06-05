Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Shares Up 1%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 14,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 20,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $198.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BAER Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Bridger Aerospace Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

