Brokerages Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) PT at $43.76

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

BorgWarner Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $34.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $14,022,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $5,312,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 25.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

