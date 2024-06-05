Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) PT at C$4,008.33

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4,008.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSU shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$3,793.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$2,585.25 and a 1 year high of C$3,856.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3,686.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3,583.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$23.21 by C$14.00. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.22 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 111.5047198 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $1.378 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 14.47%.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total transaction of C$3,762,900.00. In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total transaction of C$3,762,900.00. Also, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,737.71. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

