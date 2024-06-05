Brokerages Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Price Target at $13.21

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.21.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Shares of COTY stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.
Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.
