Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Price Target at GBX 1,189

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,189 ($15.23).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.37) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,410 ($18.07) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,087 ($13.93) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,489.04, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 959 ($12.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($17.11). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,054.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,078.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Ajay Kavan bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,990 ($32,017.94). Insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.