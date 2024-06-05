Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Price Target at GBX 3,394

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,394 ($43.48).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,020 ($51.51) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($46.12) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 3,700 ($47.41) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,438.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,302.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3,592.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,366 ($30.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,796 ($48.64).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,466.02%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

