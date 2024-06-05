Brokerages Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target at $204.53

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Mizuho assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $137.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 1 year low of $128.64 and a 1 year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

