Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target at $73.80

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 428,355 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,614,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.