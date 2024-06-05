Brokerages Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Target Price at $75.20

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE KTB opened at $73.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $74.33.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands

In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 121.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

