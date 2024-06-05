Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) PT at C$18.83

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.83.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$16.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.65. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.49.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Insider Transactions at Pason Systems

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 6,100 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total transaction of C$102,175.00. In other news, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total transaction of C$357,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 6,100 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total value of C$102,175.00. Insiders have sold 58,600 shares of company stock valued at $931,205 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.