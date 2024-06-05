Brokerages Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target at $64.60

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.60.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.
Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. Progress Software has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.
