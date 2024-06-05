Brokerages Set Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Price Target at $72.00

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

LRN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Stride Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Stride during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.97. Stride has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

