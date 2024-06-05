Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price at $185.90

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.90.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $174.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,910 shares of company stock worth $35,612,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

