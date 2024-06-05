Brokerages Set Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target at $12.21

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMCI shares. BTIG Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.19. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Treace acquired 150,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,943,095 shares in the company, valued at $27,219,375.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John T. Treace purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,943,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,219,375.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $556,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,343,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,267,608.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 548,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,822. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 48.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

