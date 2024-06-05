Brokerages Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target at $27.00

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSAT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat
Viasat Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ VSAT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. Viasat has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.36.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viasat
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.