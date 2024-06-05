Brokerages Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target at $27.00

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Viasat by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Viasat by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 1,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150,752 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 348,166 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. Viasat has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

