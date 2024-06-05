Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price at $16.89

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa America upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 8,035.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,993,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in XPeng by 1,500.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,047,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

