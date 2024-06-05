BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$100.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.00.

BRP Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$84.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.13. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

