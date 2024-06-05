BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$108.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOO. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.00.

BRP Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$84.20 on Monday. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$122.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.13.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

