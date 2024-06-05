California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives $63.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other California Resources news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,472,000 after buying an additional 821,827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 617,084 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $20,713,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,326,000 after acquiring an additional 344,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 7,345.1% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 340,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 335,599 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. California Resources has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

