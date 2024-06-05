Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,530,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 334,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,755,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 57,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 112,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

NYSE ZBH opened at $113.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $147.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

