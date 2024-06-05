Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $206.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.42 and a 200 day moving average of $221.23. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

Read Our Latest Report on IEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.