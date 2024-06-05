Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Deltic Energy (LON:DELT)

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.41) price target on the stock.
Deltic Energy Trading Up 7.8 %
DELT stock opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Deltic Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 44 ($0.56). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.63. The firm has a market cap of £12.80 million, a P/E ratio of -458.33 and a beta of 1.53.
Deltic Energy Company Profile
