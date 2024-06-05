Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Deltic Energy (LON:DELT)

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.41) price target on the stock.

Deltic Energy Trading Up 7.8 %

DELT stock opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Deltic Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 44 ($0.56). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.63. The firm has a market cap of £12.80 million, a P/E ratio of -458.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

