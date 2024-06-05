Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CWB. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.58.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$25.53 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$23.21 and a 12-month high of C$31.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

