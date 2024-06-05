Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$32.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWB. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.58.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE CWB opened at C$25.53 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$23.21 and a 52-week high of C$31.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

