Capital One Financial Weighs in on Sunrun Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunrun in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. Sunrun’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RUN. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Sunrun Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of RUN opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.65. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $3,055,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 128.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 169.4% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 99,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 62,443 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 60.6% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,855,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,349. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

