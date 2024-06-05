Carnival Co. & Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 126,361 call options on the company. This is an increase of 41% compared to the typical volume of 89,428 call options.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 5.8 %

CCL opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

