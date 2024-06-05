Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) SVP Sells $1,319,156.33 in Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,319,156.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $241,692.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

