Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) SVP Sells $1,319,156.33 in Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,319,156.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $241,692.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
