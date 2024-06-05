Cenovus Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 18,397 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 134% compared to the typical volume of 7,846 put options.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cenovus Energy

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 685,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 220,761 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,540,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438,979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,048,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVE opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.