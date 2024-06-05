Cenovus Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 18,397 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 134% compared to the typical volume of 7,846 put options.
Several research firms have commented on CVE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.
NYSE CVE opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
