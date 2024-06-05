Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 158.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 158.33 ($2.03).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centrica to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.43) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Centrica Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Centrica

CNA stock opened at GBX 142.25 ($1.82) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.49. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.05 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of £7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 204.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Centrica news, insider Chris OShea bought 30,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £30,091.05 ($38,553.56). In other news, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.44 ($2,396.46). Also, insider Chris OShea acquired 30,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £30,091.05 ($38,553.56). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,820,813 shares of company stock worth $404,776,177. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

