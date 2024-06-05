Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 7th.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

