Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 110,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 239,102 shares.The stock last traded at $3,098.87 and had previously closed at $3,076.47.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,986.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,164 shares of company stock worth $44,243,538. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,903,850,000 after acquiring an additional 301,742 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $167,256,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $100,535,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,056.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,661.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.