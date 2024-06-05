CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $42.89 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

