CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.64 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,289 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:D opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

