CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $175.26 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.