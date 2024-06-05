CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,079 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $209.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.93 and its 200 day moving average is $208.04.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

