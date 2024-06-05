CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 25,588 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,588 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

