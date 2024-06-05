CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,517 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

