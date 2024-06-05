CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 983 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $849,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 615.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

Public Storage stock opened at $278.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.