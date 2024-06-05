CIBC Lowers BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to $100.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOOO. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of DOOO opened at $61.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.09. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 97.76% and a net margin of 5.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BRP by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BRP by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,529 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of BRP by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after acquiring an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRP by 3,269.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 49,003 shares during the last quarter.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

