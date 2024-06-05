Citigroup Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$100.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from C$107.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOO. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$103.00.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$84.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62. BRP has a 52 week low of C$77.42 and a 52 week high of C$122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.13.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

