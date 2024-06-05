CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Trading Down 3%

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. 465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

CNB Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

CNB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

