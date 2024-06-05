Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,875 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Columbia Banking System worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 499,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 38,539 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 137,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 458,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLB stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

