Comparing Resonate Blends (KOAN) & Its Peers

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) is one of 444 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Resonate Blends to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Resonate Blends has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends’ rivals have a beta of 0.36, indicating that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Resonate Blends and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A Resonate Blends Competitors 2220 14848 29578 776 2.61

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 21.84%. Given Resonate Blends’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Resonate Blends has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

7.4% of Resonate Blends shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Resonate Blends and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonate Blends N/A N/A -80.10% Resonate Blends Competitors -68.27% -31.66% -8.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resonate Blends and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Resonate Blends $20,000.00 -$1.42 million -0.65 Resonate Blends Competitors $1.96 billion $287.01 million 11.40

Resonate Blends’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Resonate Blends. Resonate Blends is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Resonate Blends rivals beat Resonate Blends on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

