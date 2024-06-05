Conflux Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $917.35 million and approximately $33.11 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,007,403,841 coins and its circulating supply is 4,044,917,754 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,007,320,702.93 with 4,044,820,688.66 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.2261953 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $31,194,239.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

