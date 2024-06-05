ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.94.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $99.35 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.81.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

