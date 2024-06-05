ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.94.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

COP stock opened at $112.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.81. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,907,542,000 after purchasing an additional 826,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after purchasing an additional 386,276 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

