Contrasting Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Symbotic and Regal Rexnord’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $1.18 billion 19.16 -$23.87 million ($0.24) -160.74 Regal Rexnord $6.25 billion 1.49 -$57.40 million ($0.48) -291.98

Symbotic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regal Rexnord. Regal Rexnord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Symbotic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 3 11 0 2.79 Regal Rexnord 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Symbotic and Regal Rexnord, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Symbotic presently has a consensus price target of $55.69, indicating a potential upside of 44.36%. Regal Rexnord has a consensus price target of $192.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.00%. Given Symbotic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Symbotic is more favorable than Regal Rexnord.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Symbotic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Symbotic has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -1.27% 5.27% 0.65% Regal Rexnord -0.48% 9.42% 3.86%

Summary

Symbotic beats Regal Rexnord on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

