Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Up 3.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $48.33 and last traded at $48.33. 13,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 636,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

CRBP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.05 per share, with a total value of $10,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,086,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,181,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $503.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.52.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

