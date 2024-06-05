Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Core & Main updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,900 shares of company stock valued at $15,387,095 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.