Core Scientific Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 39,788 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 654% compared to the typical volume of 5,275 call options.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Core Scientific

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan purchased 65,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,884.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Barings LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $4,047,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $1,156,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.